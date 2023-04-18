Why Jim Montgomery Put Derek Forbort Back In Bruins’ Lineup For Game 1

The Bruins welcomed two trusted veterans back to the lineup Monday night at TD Garden.

Derek Forbort and Nick Foligno both were back in game action for Boston’s Stanley Cup playoffs opener against the Florida Panthers. Prior to Game 1 of the first-round series, Forbort and Foligno were sidelined for over a month as they dealt with lower-body injuries.

Foligno seemed ripe for a Game 1 return as the Bruins worked through their final tune-ups before the start of the postseason. Forbort’s status, on the other hand, was a bit more up in the air. Less than a week before the opener against the Panthers, Jim Montgomery explained the defenseman still had “boxes to check” before he could return to the lineup.

After Monday’s 3-1 win, Boston’s head coach explained why he penciled Forbort in for his first game since March 16.

“Well Forby’s so good at a D-zone coverage and his penalty kill, and he showed that today, and down the stretch there with the last four to five minutes,” Montgomery told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “He’s out there with (Brandon) Carlo killing a lot of important minutes for us, especially in a pulled-goalie situation.”

Montgomery’s faith in Forbort was on full display in crunch time of Game 1. The 31-year-old was on the ice for the final minute-plus when the Panthers let it all hang out in desperation mode. Forbort, who logged 17:27 of ice time, was a big reason why Florida was limited to only one goal.

Boston’s blue line will try to register another strong performance Wednesday when the Bruins and Panthers meet for Game 2. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.