Asante Samuel Shades Bill Belichick After Mac Jones Trade Report

Asante Samuel continues to beat his Bill Belichick drum.

Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the Patriots, never misses an opportunity to rip into the longtime New England head coach. So when Belichick started to dominate headlines Tuesday, it was only a matter of time before Samuel took aim at the future Hall of Famer.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Belichick made quarterback Mac Jones available for trade this NFL offseason. The report was “mind-blowing” to former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who couldn’t believe Belichick and company reportedly shopped Jones after hanging him out to dry with an ineffective offensive coaching staff in 2022.

Samuel, on the other hand, didn’t seem as surprised by the Jones news.

“The silly things he use to get away with because of (Tom) Brady,” the former NFL cornerback tweeted Tuesday.

Speaking of Brady, Shannon Sharpe believes Belichick should be on the hot seat in Foxboro following his three lousy seasons after the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s New England departure. It feels more than safe to assume Samuel would eagerly co-sign that take from the legendary tight end.

As for the Jones rumors, numerous follow-ups indicate the Alabama product won’t be traded by the Patriots this offseason. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be New England’s Week 1 starter, though.