Patriots Reportedly Working To Trade Up In Round 2 Of NFL Draft

Don’t be surprised if Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft sees more wheeling and dealing from the Patriots.

New England is working toward moving up in Round 2, NFL insider Mike Giardi reported Friday afternoon. The Patriots pulled off a great trade during Thursday night’s Round 1, moving down from No. 14 to No. 17 before selecting top cornerback prospect Christian Gonzalez. In the process, they hurt a division rival and added an extra fourth-round pick.

New England currently owns the 15th pick in Round 2 and the 13th pick in Round 3.

“Per league sources, the Patriots have made calls about moving up in round 2,” Giardi tweeted. “With the amount of draft capital they have, especially in round 4, they have the potential to make a decent leap in both rounds 2 and 3.”

As we wrote Thursday night, New England has more than enough ammo to execute trades during Day 2 of the draft.

The Patriots own four fourth-round picks, four sixth-round picks and one seventh-rounder. Bill Belichick and company have traded up in Round 2 in each of the last five NFL drafts.

Round 2 kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.