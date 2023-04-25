Patriots Reportedly Have ‘Real Interest’ In Top NFL Draft QB Prospect

The New England Patriots did their homework on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, one of the most polarizing first-round prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it might’ve been more than just due diligence.

NFL insider Mike Giardi reported Tuesday the Patriots have “real interest” in Levis, who could go as high as No. 2 overall Thursday night or fall to the point where he’s available to New England at No. 14.

“As I mentioned on ‘Felger & Holley’ last night, there is real interest in QB Will Levis from the Patriots,” Giardi tweeted. “Not universally, but there are important folks in that building that believe in the talent.”

All signs point to Levis being a first-round pick, but mixed reviews on the QB make it difficult to project where exactly he’ll land. Levis is the favorite to go No. 2 overall, with +175 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon. But he’s also the favorite to go No. 4, with +130 odds. Some experts wonder whether he could slide further down the board, perhaps explaining why the Patriots recently hosted Levis for a top-30 visit.

“What I’ve heard about his visit from other stops? he hasn’t blown anyone away,” Giardi wrote in his tweet, before adding, “That dovetails with something I was told by a couple scouts that were around the Kentucky program this year. It’s not that he’s an unlikable kid, but players didn’t gravitate to him either. Can that leadership quality/it factor be learned? The physical talents are undeniable.”

The Carolina Panthers are expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts hold the next three picks, respectively. The Cardinals don’t need a QB — they have Kyler Murray behind center — but one could make the case for either the Texans or the Colts drafting Levis. Or, a team could trade up.