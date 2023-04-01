Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Chris Sales Makes 2023 Debut

The Boston Red Sox look to get in the win column for the first in 2023 on Saturday when they continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Boston is coming off a 10-9 Opening Day loss to Baltimore in a game that featured the Red Sox pitching giving up several walks to help lead the O’s to victory.

Chris Sale will make his 2023 debut and it will be the first time he’s pitched since breaking his pinkie last July on a comebacker against the New York Yankees. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sticking with the same lineup as Thursday.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (0-1)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, SS

Chris Sale, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)