Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Brewers Series Could Reveal Boston’s True Colors

A stiff test awaits the Boston Red Sox in their second road trip of the 2023 season.

The Red Sox first travel to Milwaukee for three games against the Brewers, who entered Friday with the second-best record in Major League Baseball (14-5), and then visit Baltimore for three games with the Orioles (11-7), who recently found their footing while taking care of business versus shaky competition (Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals).

Boston went 3-4 in its first road trip of 2023, sweeping the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park before dropping four straight to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. And the jury remains out on just how good (or not good) the Red Sox have the potential to be this season.

The Red Sox just went 5-2 on their most recent homestand at Fenway Park, a solid showing on the heels of their disastrous series in St. Petersburg. They took three of four from the Mike Trout-/Shohei Ohtani-led Los Angeles Angels (9-10), with their lone loss coming in a soggy Patriots’ Day matinee, and two of three from the Minnesota Twins (11-8), who enter the weekend still atop the American League Central standings.

Yet, it’s been difficult to get a good read on this Red Sox team. Not only have there been so many moving parts, with injuries playing a factor. Boston’s season also has been filled with both positives and negatives to this point, offering reasons for optimism and cause for skepticism. It’s all reflected in the Red Sox’s record, which sits at an even .500 ahead of this weekend’s visit to American Family Field.

Fortunately, the upcoming schedule could reveal a lot about the Red Sox, both because of the tough competition and the projected starting pitching matchups. Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello are expected to take the ball for Boston on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and it’s not hyperbolic to say the long-term success (or lack thereof) of the Red Sox’s rotation this season could hinge on those two up-and-coming hurlers.

Red Sox odds (4/21)*

To win World Series: +7500

To win American League: +4000

To win AL East: +3500

To make playoffs: +460