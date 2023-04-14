Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Can Boston Bounce Back Vs. Star-Studded Angels?

Let’s face it: This hasn’t been a good week for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox seemingly built some momentum last weekend by sweeping the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, but they failed to build on that performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing four straight at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay remains unbeaten, with a perfect 13-0 record entering Friday, while Boston owns a 5-8 record, already eight games back of the American League East leaders.

To say it’s been a rollercoaster start to the season for Boston would be an understatement, as three of the Red Sox’s four series have been sweeps, for better or worse. But there’s no denying the lows have outweighed the highs to this point, something Red Sox manager Alex Cora and company will look to rectify this weekend as the Los Angeles Angels visit Fenway Park for four games.

By now, you probably know the book on the Halos: They’re led by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani — two of the best players in Major League Baseball — yet playoff success has eluded them in recent years. Will 2023 be any different? Well, the Angels enter this weekend sitting atop the AL West standings — tied with the Texas Rangers, who also are 7-5 — thanks in large to improved pitching.

The Angels own the fifth-best team ERA (3.70) in MLB, whereas the Red Sox own the fifth-worst (5.42). Boston has more rotation reinforcements on the way, though, with Brayan Bello in line to join the staff either Monday or Tuesday and James Paxton not too far behind, if all goes well.

Of course, the Red Sox’s issues aren’t limited to the mound. Adam Duvall fractured his wrist and Masataka Yoshida missed the final two games of Boston’s series against Tampa Bay with hamstring tightness, forcing the Red Sox to cobble together a suboptimal lineup. But Yoshida’s ailment isn’t deemed serious. And Boston probably will lean heavily on Rob Refsnyder in the outfield this weekend as Los Angeles rolls out three straight left-handed starters before giving the ball to Shohei Ohtani for Monday’s Patriots’ Day series finale.

Red Sox odds (4/14)*

To win World Series: +7500

To win American League: +3000

To win AL East: +2500

To make playoffs: +420