Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Takeaways From Boston’s First Week Of 2023

It was difficult to predict how the Boston Red Sox’s 2023 season would unfold, with so much roster turnover and the last two years falling on opposite ends of the spectrum.

After one week, it’s still difficult to predict.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Baltimore Orioles in their opening series, thanks to a historic start offensively, but then suffered a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that lost 100 games each of the last two seasons. If not for a workmanlike win Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the conversation might center around angst. Instead, with Boston sitting at 3-4, there have been enough positives and enough fight shown to suggest the Red Sox could be scrappy, even if not legitimate World Series contenders. Then again, who knows.

It’ll likely come down to pitching and whether Boston’s impending reinforcements — Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock and James Paxton — will be enough to spark a staff that so far has been bad. The Red Sox rank 26th in team ERA (5.57), 27th in WHIP (1.56) and 28th in FIP (5.77) through seven games. Boston pitchers are averaging 4.43 walks per nine innings, the fourth-worst mark in Major League Baseball.

Of course, we’re dealing with an extremely small sample size, which reinforces the original point: We don’t know what to make of these Red Sox quite yet. So, let’s watch and find out.

Red Sox odds (4/7)

To win World Series: +8000

To win American League: +3200

To win AL East: +2500

To make playoffs: +400

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the season for the Red Sox, which is reflected in the betting market, where Boston’s futures odds have dipped somewhat since Opening Day. On March 29, the Red Sox were +6000 to win the World Series, +3000 to win the American League, +1800 to win the AL East and +310 to make the playoffs.