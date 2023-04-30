Robert Kraft Surprises Patriots Draft Picks With Celebrity FaceTime

The New England Patriots have a pretty cool advantage over some other teams in the NFL.

Their owner is cool.

Robert Kraft, who likes to go by RKK, has built a reputation for being one of the better owners in sports. Not only did he turn the Patriots, who were once viewed as a laughing stock, into one of the best franchise’s in sports, but he’s built great respect around the league for his philanthropic efforts. One of those efforts has led to a unique relationship with rapper Meek Mill, which was on full display during the 2023 NFL Draft.

As New England continued to fill out their draft class Saturday, second-round pick Keion White and third-round pick Marte Mapu toured their new home in Foxboro, Mass. That was when RKK got on the phone with Meek Mill and introduced him to the newest Patriots.

“Y’all rocking with Robert over there, that’s like my guy,” Meek Mill told the rookies, as seen in a video shared by the team. “I know it ain’t usual, but he’s definitely relatable. You just talk to him in a real way.”

“Robert for the people?” White responded.