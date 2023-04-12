Shohei Ohtani Likely To Pitch Vs. Red Sox In Upcoming Series

Monday is a big sports day in the city of Boston with the Marathon, the Red Sox beginning a series with the Los Angeles Angels and potentially the Bruins playing Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani originally was supposed to start against the New York Yankees on April 18, but Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported that the Angels will change his start by a day and move him up to Monday’s game against the Red Sox.

The Marathon Monday game begins at 11:10 a.m. ET and will feature the Red Sox wearing their home whites with “Boston” across the front.

Ohtani started Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals and turned in another dominant outing with seven scoreless innings and six strikeouts. The Nats went 1-for-21 over that stretch against Ohtani, who lowered his ERA to 0.47. The two-way phenom also is having success at the plate with a .300 batting average, three home runs, eight RBIs and .979 OPS.

The last time the Angels and Ohtani came to Fenway Park, he had Red Sox batters fooled. The pitcher struck out 11 across seven shutout innings May 5, 2022 before earning his second win against Boston In June at home.

Before that series begins, the Red Sox will remain focused on their final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays, with the third of a four-game set continuing Wednesday with first pitch from Tropicana Field set for 6:40 p.m. ET.