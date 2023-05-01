Alex Cora Compliments Surging Alex Verdugo For Big-Picture Change

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to hear Red Sox manager was complimentary of Alex Verdugo following Boston’s series-clinching win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Verdugo, after all, recorded three RBIs in Sunday’s 7-1 victory and that came less than 24 hours after the right fielder had Boston’s walk-off knock under the lights at Fenway Park. But it wasn’t Verdugo’s walk-off hit Saturday, or his two-run single in the fifth frame Sunday or even his seventh-inning home run later on that stood out to Cora the most. It was a six-pitch walk in the eighth inning with Boston already leading Cleveland by six runs.

“Really good, especially the last one,” Cora told reporters Sunday when asked about Verdugo?s production at the plate, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Take your walk. Don’t get greedy because you hit a homer. He put the ball in play and got the two RBIs and the home run, obviously, was a good at-bat. But the last one, stay with your approach. Easily he could have gone out and tried to hit another home run and he’s not doing that this year.”

Verdugo confirmed how staying true to his approach continues to be a main focus.

“When I stay true to my approach it doesn’t necessarily matter like what the scenario is, you know what I mean? Whether it’s runners on, a scoreless game or the bottom of the 10th, whatever it may be, it’s just when I’m controlling the (at-bat) and trying to do what my strengths are then I feel like it just puts me in a lot better spot to get hits, drive the ball and do certain things,” Verdugo told reporters, as seen on NESN.

“And that’s the biggest thing is just trying to continue to go about it the way I am, not trying to do too much,” Verdugo continued. “You hit some singles here and there and then you might want to try to do more and hit for more power and I feel like that’s when you start falling into a hole.”

Verdugo has produced like an MLB All-Star to start the campaign. He’s hit .273 with an .865 OPS in his last 10 games (44 at-bats) and has six extra-base hits along with 10 RBIs during the stretch. And in 108 plate appearances from the leadoff spot this season, Verdugo is batting .296 with an .851 OPS all while compiling 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs to go along with eight walks.