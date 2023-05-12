Tom Brady Reportedly In ‘Deep’ Talks To Join This Team’s Ownership

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels soon could reunite in Las Vegas. But not as quarterback and coach.

Brady, who retired from the NFL in February, “is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” according to a report Friday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham.

“Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution,” Schefter and Wickersham wrote, “yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation. Brady’s investment is expected to be ‘passive,’ a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters.”

The former New England Patriots QB already has one similar arrangement with Raiders owner Mark Davis. In March, Brady bought a limited stake in the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team, which Davis also owns. In order to buy into the Raiders’ ownership group, Brady would need approval from at least 24 other NFL owners.

Brady becoming a minority owner of the Raiders would be an ironic, full-circle way to end his storied NFL career given his “Tuck Rule” history with the franchise. Vegas also currently employs a slew of ex-Patriots, from general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach McDaniels to a roster that features the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Bolden, Phillip Dorsett, Jakob Johnson and Chandler Jones.

ESPN’s report also indicated Brady’s massively lucrative contract to call NFL games for FOX beginning next season likely “would be unaffected” by his Raiders investment, and that he “is not expected to try to play for the Raiders.”

“Even if he wanted to,” Schefter and Wickersham wrote, “owners would have to approve his dual-role.”