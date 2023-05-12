Red Sox Weekend Warmup: How Will James Paxton’s Return Impact Rotation?

The Boston Red Sox are nearing a crossroads with their starting rotation.

James Paxton, who’s made just six starts (21 1/3 innings) since the beginning of 2020 due to injuries, will return to the mound Friday night when the Red Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. That alone creates a logjam, with Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello already occupying five spots in Boston’s rotation. And the squeeze might only tighten when Garrett Whitlock returns from the injured list.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday, before Boston wrapped up a five-game road trip with a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, that a six-man rotation will remain in place through next weekend’s series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. After that, if everyone remains healthy, difficult decisions will need to be made, especially if Whitlock is ready to come off the IL.

Usually, these types of situations work themselves out. It’s why clubs prioritize starting pitching depth, even when it appears they’re working with a full convoy of starters. But the solution isn’t readily obvious as the Red Sox prepare for a six-game homestand that includes matchups with the Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners. Whatever happens over the next 10 days could shape the conversation.

Let’s assume Sale, Kluber and Paxton maintain spots in the rotation. That would leave four starters — Pivetta, Houck, Bello and Whitlock — vying for the final two spots. Pivetta hasn’t pitched well, Houck and Whitlock have ample bullpen experience, and Bello can be optioned to Triple-A Worcester without issue.

All told, it’s a multilayered dilemma, albeit one the Red Sox will willingly tackle because it sure beats the alternative of having no starters at all.

Red Sox odds (May 12)*

To win World Series: +6000

To win American League: +3000

To win AL East: +2300

To make playoffs: +175