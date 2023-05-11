Patriots Rumors: When New England Will Face Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

The Jets haven’t beaten the Patriots since 2015. We now know when Aaron Rodgers will receive his first chance to snap that streak.

New England will visit the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 24, for a Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium, according to a Thursday report from Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets then will visit the Patriots for a Week 18 rematch, either on a Saturday or Sunday.

So, according to recent reports, New England will open its season by facing the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins and the Jets. On paper, that’s a brutal stretch.

That said, NFL schedule leaks aren’t always reliable, as we’ve seen multiple times this week. The schedules will become official at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

