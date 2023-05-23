Patriots Receive Marketing Rights In These Two New Countries

The New England Patriots are expanding their footprint in Europe.

In addition to their previously established link with Germany through the NFL’s Global Markets Program, the Patriots on Tuesday received international marketing rights for neighboring Austria and Switzerland, as well.

The recently renamed Global Markets Program “grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US,” according to the league.

Twenty-one of the NFL’s 32 teams participate, with several having agreements in multiple countries. A total of 14 countries across six continents are represented, with Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and Northern Ireland added this year.

21 teams across 14 markets now have access to grow their fan bases around the world in long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally. pic.twitter.com/8GNbM0Ph7B — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023

The Patriots will play a game in Germany this season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on Nov. 12. It’ll be New England’s first international game since 2017 (Mexico City) and its first in Europe since 2012 (London).

“Think it’s a great opportunity, great opportunity to grow the game,” longtime Patriots center and co-captain David Andrews said earlier this month. “Super excited about it.”