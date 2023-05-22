These Five Patriots Players Have Most To Prove In OTAs

Monday marks an important milestone in the New England Patriots’ preparation for the 2023 season.

It’s the first day of organized team activities — the voluntary, non-padded, non-contact practices that NFL clubs hold for several weeks each spring. The Patriots have 10 OTAs scheduled, plus a three-day mandatory minicamp, before they break for the summer in mid-June. Reporters will be permitted to watch six of those 13 total sessions, per the team, with the first of those coming this Thursday.

Head coach Bill Belichick has long said teaching is the primary focus of spring practices, with the evaluation of roster battles not beginning in earnest until training camp kicks off in late July. And we’ve seen plenty of Patriots players flash in May and June before fading in August.

Roster spots and starting jobs aren’t won or lost in OTAs. But this is a time for players, both new and returning, to make a positive impression and position themselves on the proper track.

With that in mind, here are five members of New England’s 90-man roster with the most to prove this spring:

QB Mac Jones

The only logical place to start this list. Jones is coming off a nightmare sophomore season defined by inept coaching, on-field outbursts and thousands of Patriots fans calling for him to lose his job. Can the heralded arrival of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien help Jones recapture the franchise QB potential he showed as a rookie? The answer should be “yes.” Jones still is a talented signal-caller, and O’Brien is an uber-experienced offensive mind with a history of developing quarterbacks. Some moderate growing pains should be expected as everyone adjusts to the new scheme, but if Jones doesn’t look sharp in spring practice, he can expect to hear more Bailey Zappe chants in training camp.

OT Trent Brown

Brown projects as a starter at either left or right tackle, but his spot on the 53-man roster might not be guaranteed. The Patriots can free up $8 million in salary cap space by cutting the big-bodied bookend, so his performance bears monitoring in relation to veteran newcomers Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, as well as fifth-round rookie Sidy Sow and 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber.