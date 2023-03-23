Ex-Patriots Star Believes JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing Was Mistake

Devin McCourty said during his retirement ceremony that he wouldn’t be afraid to second-guess Bill Belichick in his post-playing career as an NFL analyst.

He didn’t wait long.

In an interview this week with former New England Patriots teammate Chris Long, McCourty said he disagreed with Belichick’s decision to let reliable wide receiver Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency and replace him with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I’m not going to lie, I would have liked to see Jakobi back over JuJu,” McCourty said on Long’s “Green Light” podcast. “Just my personal feeling. I just think Jakobi is a guy, he’s an undrafted free agent who pans out because of hard work. ?

“To me, when you have guys like that — when you look at Jakobi, you can guess that his better years are still in front of him. I just think having that in the locker room for young guys, and I think especially in that (receiver) room over the years, you lose (Julian) Edelman, we haven’t replaced that room with a guy who is New England culture. You just don’t have it.”

McCourty believes the Patriots erred by not retaining a homegrown success story like Meyers, who joined the team as a UDFA in 2019 and went on to lead them in receiving in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Meyers also provided quiet but valuable leadership, and McCourty is skeptical about Smith-Schuster’s ability to replicate that.

“You’ve got Kendrick Bourne, you had (Nelson) Agholor, you’ve got DeVante Parker — all of those guys are from other teams,” McCourty continued. “So now you have JuJu in there, another guy from another team. I thought Jakobi would have been a great fit for younger guys that you bring in there to say, ‘All right, this is how I become a good football player.’ This guy wasn’t rated high, and look at him now. He’s the best receiver on our team.