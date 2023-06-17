Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Reliever Joely Rodríguez

Injured Red Sox reliever Joely Rodríguezz took a positive step in his recovery when he threw a simulated inning off the mound at Fenway Park prior on Friday to Boston’s series opener with their archrival New York Yankees.

“He looked good,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before the first pitch. “I don’t know velocity-wise but the action of the pitches were good. He feels a lot better. It’s very similar to Chris (Martin) early in the season. So hopefully, this 15 days or whatever it is, he can reset and get to the form. I’m not saying throw 94, 95 right away. But the action of the pitches, the repetition of the delivery.”

Rodríguez was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 4 due to left shoulder inflammation while warming up in the bullpen during Boston’s June 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The next step, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Cora said. “And if everything goes well, send him on a rehab assignment during the week and probably be ready for (sometime) next week.”

The left-hander has appeared in five games for the Red Sox giving up nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits in four innings of work while striking out five and walking six of the 25 batters he’s faced.