It was surprising when Joely Rodríguez earned a spot in the Boston Red Sox bullpen over Brennan Bernardino out of spring training.

But a month into the season, Rodríguez doesn’t have that spot anymore.

The Red Sox announced Sunday they designated the struggling left-handed relief pitcher for assignment and recalled right-handed relief pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa from Triple-A Worcester to take Rodríguez’s place on the active roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the reasoning for the move prior to the series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park.

“Strike throwing, the stuff looked down and we needed help here,” Cora told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo. “We’ve got two lefties that are throwing the ball well, and like I said in Seattle, Bernie was sent down, was it the right move? It is what it is. Joely has been a big leaguer throughout his career, he’s been good at what he does and it just didn’t happen.”

Cora added: “I believe there’s something there still, but for us right now, this is what we have to do.”

Rodríguez made 11 appearances out of the ‘pen this season, posting a 6.55 ERA. He registered the exact same ERA in as many appearances last season with the Red Sox, too.

Rodríguez’s outing Friday against the Cubs appeared to be the last straw for him. He surrendered three runs on three hits in an inning of work.

With the Red Sox moving on from Rodríguez, Bernardino and Cam Booser are the only lefties in Boston’s bullpen.