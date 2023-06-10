Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy-Kyrie Irving Beef Takes New Turn

It can be hard to let go of a grudge, just ask Kyrie Irving and Dave Portnoy.

The Barstool Sports founder is avid Boston sports fans, and like many Celtics fans, he doesn’t seem to have gotten over the Dallas Mavericks star from going back on a preseason declaration of re-signing with the Green. It certainly can be hard to dissect Irving’s future plans, which the 31-year-old criticized fans for doing.

Portnoy threw a Twitter jab at Irving when it was reported he reached out to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James about a move to Dallas. Irving sent a warning to Portnoy, and for those who aren’t chronically online, the beef did not end there.

Irving was tagged in a tweet from Portnoy who simultaneously voices his support for the Insider union but also criticized the workers there — Insider and Portnoy had multiple legal battles over the publications report of the Barstool Sports’ alleged sexual misconduct.

“I get it David. Enjoy these clips for now,” Irving tweeted Friday. “And if you ever wanna lace ’em up and play ones and earn my respect, instead of always running your mouth,

I am here.”

“(Expletive) it. I’ll play you 1v1,” Portnoy, who is 46 years old, quote tweeted back. “I’ll beat you 21-17. I’ll back you down in the paint 17 time and shoot (four) jumpers right in your face. Name a time and place. But no healthy scratches. When I say I’m gonna do something I do it.

“I’m not even gonna mention my shoulder,” Portnoy said in a follow-up tweet.