NBA Rumors: Is Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Angling Trade To Lakers?

NBA fans have spent a lot of their time trying to dissect Kyrie Irving’s motivations, and it appears it’s going to be a long offseason of speculation.

The star guard reportedly has been recruiting LeBron James to join him and Luka Doncic in Dallas. The new collective bargaining agreement would make it difficult for the Mavericks to hold three high-priced players on their roster, but the idea caused a stir on social media to the point where Irving issued a warning to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Irving was tired of fans speculating on his free agency decision this offseason and bemoaned the effects of technology on society, but these reports don’t just come out of nowhere. It’s why fans are wondering if there was more to them. Rumors of an Irving-James reunion persisted throughout the 2022-23 season, but could it happen with the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Mavericks? That might not be the case.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Tuesday that Irving “has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to LA,” per Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam.

“He wants to stay,” a source told Stein.

Dallas can offer Irving a five-year, $272 million max deal this summer. If he chooses to sign somewhere else, he’d only be able to sign a four-year deal worth up to $202 million.

If the Mavericks do re-sign the 31-year-old, they have to find some way to upgrade their roster, especially after their second-half collapse after acquiring Irving before the trade deadline.