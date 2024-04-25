Multiple insiders agree about what the Patriots will do with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but this outcome would be seen as “shocking” by one ESPN analyst.

New England is “open for business” for the No. 3 pick, but it reportedly would take a monumental offer for the Patriots to do anything but take a quarterback with the selection. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and his staff will field calls, but the “signs point” to them taking a QB, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler this week. That also might not be the only offensive move the franchise makes.

“Should New England select a quarterback at No. 3, don’t be surprised if it seriously considers a wide receiver at No. 34, assuming the options it likes are available,” Fowler wrote. “The Pats could swing a trade for a wide receiver, but it would be shocking if they didn’t come out of the draft with a pass-catcher somewhere relatively high.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday the Patriots could package their Day 2 picks to move back into the first round after picking a QB at No. 3. Peter Schrager supported that notion in his final mock draft when he had New England trading up to No. 32 to take Xavier Legette.

It could be a busy night for the Patriots, but perhaps not in the way fans think following multiple rumors heading into Thursday night.