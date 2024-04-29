Tom Brady probably won’t walk through the doors of Gillette Stadium to return as New England Patriots quarterback anytime soon.

That said, Jerod Mayo has no plans to lock out his former teammate.

Mayo was asked Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about Brady teasing a return on a recent podcast appearance, and the first-year Patriots head coach made clear he’d welcome back the legendary QB.

But there’s a catch.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach,” Mayo said, with a chuckle. “But as far as going on the field, I don’t know. But if he comes in here, once again, going back to the, ‘Hey, the best player will play,’ you’ve got to come in here and compete. And he loves competition. So, I doubt he’s going to be walking through these doors anytime soon.”

While a reunion with Brady would send shockwaves throughout the NFL, it seems highly unlikely, especially after New England selected quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye, who turns 22 in August, could use some seasoning. So, the North Carolina product probably won’t start right away. But the Patriots signed veteran QB Jacoby Brissett — another one of Brady’s former teammates — this offseason, presumably to serve as a bridge to the newcomer.

The Patriots don’t necessarily need Brady amid their rebuild, as fun as it would be to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion (six rings with New England) sling the bacon around in Foxboro at age 47.