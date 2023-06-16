Bruins’ David Pastrnak Embraces Being A Veteran Player, Dad

Bruins’ star forward David Pastrnak did some reflecting after being considered a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award alongside Connor McDavid and Erik Karlsson.

The Czech native put up some stellar numbers last season, netting 61 goals, dishing 52 assists and scoring 113 points, all of which are career bests. He closely trailed McDavid all year in goals, as the Edmonton center finished just ahead of Pastrnak with 64.

Nine years out of his 2014-2015 rookie season, the Bruins’ forward is happy with where he’s at in both his career and his life. He is embracing his veteran status.

“I just signed a new contract for eight years and it feels like yesterday that I signed a six-year contract. I’m 27, so I’m not the young kid in the locker room anymore and I’m being looked at in a different way now,” Pastrnak told the NHL Players’ Association. “It does fly by fast. I’m getting older, but I’m also getting more experience. It’s cool as a player to be in that position.

“I’ve had great leaders to learn from my entire NHL career. At the same time, I feel like I can be looked at in that way,” the 27-year-old added. “I learned from Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, so I have to give a big thanks to those guys. They didn’t only help me as a player but also as a human being.”

He credited many Bruins’ greats, past and present, for their influence on him on and off the ice.

Aside from being a veteran player, Pastrnak and his wife Rebecca just welcomed their daughter Freya Ivy into the world, making the announcement June 9.

“I love being a dad and enjoying those long days. Time is already flying by fast, but I don’t like to waste time. I want to enjoy every moment,” Pastrnak noted. “Everyone knows I like to be positive and a happy person, and she is definitely keeping me this way.”

Pastrnak is enjoying life playing hockey and spending time with his family. The future looks bright for the veteran player as he enters the first of his eight-year extension.