NHL free agency officially kicks off July 1, and it appears a Bruins fan favorite could make his return to Boston.

A Milan Lucicr reunion reportedly is a “strong possibility” with his signing “all but imminent,” according to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The 2011 Stanely Cup champion still holds strong bonds in Boston and didn’t rule out a return when asked about free agency earlier in the offseason.

Bruins fans were elated about the news of the potential reunion.

Me and all my bruins friends hearing Milan Lucic is coming back to boston pic.twitter.com/R79yLhLPgG — Hannah (@babybergy37) June 28, 2023

Whatever Milan Lucic has left in the tank, hopefully we get a couple of these moments this year pic.twitter.com/wh1MeFGagM https://t.co/DV38olIRuu — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 28, 2023

Milan Lucic coming out for his first game back as a bruin like: pic.twitter.com/3xyJZqho0S — A (@twan1021) June 28, 2023

If you're not pumped about the potential of Garnet Hathaway and Milan Lucic as the fourth line wingers for the Bruins, then you're a big time loser — Boston Bruins Watcher (@WatcherBruins) June 28, 2023

Look. Milan Lucic to the Bruins is everything I need in life. Make it happen. Please — Paul Smith (@pasmitty_) June 28, 2023

north end sandwich shops when looch comes back https://t.co/8G0X6519M3 pic.twitter.com/xV6kD3CmFi — Nate Gilbert (@NateGilbert) June 28, 2023

The Bruins front office noted there were other potential moves to be made, like potentially re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi. Patrice Bergeron’s and David Krejci’s futures also remain up in the air.

But Lucic would be a suitable fourth-line forward, and his veteran leadership and especially his playoff experience would be valuable. Lucic’s potential return to Boston would also be great for a player like A.J. Greer, who has tried to model his game after the Bruins fan favorite.

ADINJECT2

Lucic asserted he still has plenty to give on the ice, which was on display as part of Team Canada’s gold medal run at this year’s IIHF World Championship. But Bruins fans will just have to wait on any official move until free agency starts this Saturday.