Celtics Reportedly ‘Showing Strong Interest’ In This Free Agent

The Boston Celtics don’t exactly have very much money to spend this offseason, but that isn’t taking them out of the free agent festivities.

Boston reportedly inked Kristaps Porzingis to an extension just after the NBA’s free agency period opened Friday. The Celtics don’t appear to be done with one move during the tampering period, however, as Mark Jones of ESPN reported they have shown “strong interest” in Sacramento Kings wing Terence Davis.

Davis, who split his first four years with the Toronto Raptors and Kings, enters free agency with at least two suitors, as Jackson reported the Milwaukee Bucks also had interest.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard put together solid numbers with Sacramento last season, averaging 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and one assist per game with solid shooting splits — hitting 42.3% of shots from the floor, 36.6% from three-point range, and 79.1% from the free-throw line.

The Celtics could soon have a spot in the rotation to fill, with Grant Williams’ restricted free agency making it likely he suits up elsewhere next season.