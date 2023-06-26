Celtics Rumors: Another Assistant Leaves Joe Mazzulla’s Staff

The Boston Celtics coaching staff has undergone a complete alteration this offseason and the changes aren’t done yet.

Celtics assistant Aaron Miles, who spent the last two seasons with Boston, is departing Joe Mazzulla’s staff, but isn’t reuniting with Ime Udoka in Houston as expected. Instead, Marc Spears of the Undefeated recently reported Miles will join Willie Green’s staff with the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Miles has a connection with Udoka from their time spent together with the Celtics, he has also worked with Green before when the two were with the Golden State Warriors.

Miles becomes just the latest assistant to leave the Celtics’ overhauled coaching staff. Ben Sullivan, Mike Moser and Garrett Jackson moved on to work with Udoka again with the Rockets, who selected Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in the top 20 of the NBA draft.

The Celtics have already found a couple of high-level replacements for the departed assistants by bringing in Sam Cassell and Charles Lee. Cassell drew high praise from his former boss in Doc Rivers and Lee has been looked at as a future head coach in the league, even interviewing for head coaching positions this offseason. Boston also reportedly is bringing Amile Jefferson, who played at Duke with Jayson Tatum, onto its coaching staff.

With all the coaching movement for the Celtics, there certainly will be plenty of new faces on the bench behind Mazzulla next season.