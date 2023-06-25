Former Bruins Fan Favorite Joins Flames Coaching Staff

Former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard will be back behind the bench in the NHL this upcoming season.

After two seasons coaching the Windsor Spitfires, a junior hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League, Savard is joining the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach. Savard is a part of the coaching regime change the Flames are undergoing. Calgary handed head coaching duties over to Ryan Huska this offseason after firing Darryl Sutter following three seasons at the helm.

Savard, who had his playing career derailed by concussions, first made a name for himself in the NHL with the Flames. Savard played 221 regular-season games over four-plus seasons with Calgary, notching 60 goals and 94 assists over that span — the only spot Savard played in more games and produced better offensive numbers was with the Bruins.

Aside from having played in the NHL, which included a five-year run with the Bruins to end his 13-year career, Savard has also picked up some recent coaching experience. He served as an assistant on Craig Berube’s staff with the St. Louis Blues for the 2019-20 campaign before moving on to the Spitfires. In two seasons at the helm of Windsor, Savard compiled an 88-35-8-5 record.

Savard will now be tasked with helping Huska get the Flames back into the postseason. Calgary went 38-27-17 this season and were beat out by the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.