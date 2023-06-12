A new NBA champion could be crowned Monday evening in the Mile High City.

The Nuggets own a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 of the 2023 Finals at Ball Arena. If Denver wins a third straight game, it will claim the first championship in franchise history. But if the Heat prevail and save their season, the sides will meet back in South Beach on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic and company are a significant 8.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 5. The total is set at 210.

Here’s how you can watch Monday’s Heat-Nuggets matchup:

When: Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN