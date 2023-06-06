Golf Fans Feel For Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour-LIV Golf Agreement

Rory McIlroy served as a PGA Tour spokesman when the longstanding golf league was forced to defend itself against the newly started LIV Golf series.

It’s a major reason why golf fans can’t help but feel for McIlroy now that the PGA Tour has partnered with the controversial LIV Golf league, as announced Tuesday morning. The joining of three parties ? PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which financially backed LIV — will combine the PIF’s “golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV)” with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It served as a major stunner both for fans of the game and for PGA Tour members. Tour players are furious that they did not receive a heads-up on the agreement before it was first announced, according to multiple reports.

It’s fair to believe McIlroy is chief among them. And because of that golf enthusiasts can’t help but feel for the PGA Tour’s most public supporter.

If Im Rory McIlroy, I'm asking major questions of the PGA Tour now, he's went out to bat for them in a big way, sometimes to the detriment of his own game, and they've pulled this off behind all the players' backs. Not a good look — Ross Downie (@rossd1987) June 6, 2023

Unless this is smoothed over in merger, golfers like Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth etc who didn?t take LIV money have to be absolutely irate right now at how much more Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson etc are gonna be earning than they are. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 6, 2023

Poor Rory Mcilroy has spent the last two years being sent out by the PGA to slag off Greg Norman only to find out Greg Norman is his new boss. — Phantom (@Phantomthe55th) June 6, 2023

Rory McIlroy after turning down 300 million just to work for the Saudis for free after 1 year pic.twitter.com/YCMuvLNwCs — J?s Sports Bets (@JSportsBetting1) June 6, 2023

The statement broadcasted the decision as a “landmark agreement” that will “unify the game of golf” on a global basis. And while that might prove to be true in the long run, it wouldn’t be a surprise if McIlroy and others were disappointed in how the PGA Tour went about its decision.

Of course, the same isn’t true for those like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both of whom joined LIV and had different reactions to Tuesday’s development.