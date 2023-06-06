Golf Fans Feel For Rory McIlroy After PGA Tour-LIV Golf Agreement

Rory McIlroy served as a PGA Tour spokesman when the longstanding golf league was forced to defend itself against the newly started LIV Golf series.
It’s a major reason why golf fans can’t help but feel for McIlroy now that the PGA Tour has partnered with the controversial LIV Golf league, as announced Tuesday morning. The joining of three parties ? PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which financially backed LIV — will combine the PIF’s “golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV)” with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
It served as a major stunner both for fans of the game and for PGA Tour members. Tour players are furious that they did not receive a heads-up on the agreement before it was first announced, according to multiple reports.
It’s fair to believe McIlroy is chief among them. And because of that golf enthusiasts can’t help but feel for the PGA Tour’s most public supporter.
The statement broadcasted the decision as a “landmark agreement” that will “unify the game of golf” on a global basis. And while that might prove to be true in the long run, it wouldn’t be a surprise if McIlroy and others were disappointed in how the PGA Tour went about its decision.
Of course, the same isn’t true for those like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, both of whom joined LIV and had different reactions to Tuesday’s development.