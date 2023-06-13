FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, Kendrick Bourne said he’d love to see the Patriots sign DeAndre Hopkins. Mac Jones did the same on Monday.

DeVante Parker? He wasn’t interested in discussing the five-time Pro Bowl receiver’s impending visit to New England.

“I’m just focused on us right now,” Parker said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “Great player, but I’m just focused on us.”

Parker then was asked if he’s ever met Hopkins, who’s searching for his next team after being released by the Arizona Cardinals last month.

“I’m focused on us,” the veteran wideout replied.

Does Parker believe the Patriots could use some help at wide receiver?

“I’m focused on us, man,” he said. “Next question. … Next question.”

“Great player, but I’m just focused on us.” DeVante Parker on DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins reportedly is set to visit the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday after meeting with the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday.

Bourne replied, “Yeah, that would be cool,” when asked about the team potentially signing Hopkins. Jones said, “Obviously, we’d love to have him,” before going on to praise New England’s current collection of pass-catchers.

Parker’s responses, while different from Bourne’s and Jones’, were understandable. He and Hopkins both are perimeter “X” receivers, so the latter’s arrival likely would force Parker to take on a diminished role — or push him off the roster entirely.

The Patriots traded a third-round draft pick to Miami last offseason to acquire Parker. He appeared in 13 games for New England, totaling 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns and missing time late in the season with a concussion. His 17.4 yards-per-catch average led all Patriots players with at least five receptions.

more patriots What Matthew Judon Said About Patriots-DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

Parker has one year and no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract. Trading or releasing him would wipe his entire $6.2 million salary off the Patriots’ books.

New England has been shorthanded at wideout for much of the spring, with injuries sidelining JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and rookie Kayshon Boutte. Parker and Kendrick Bourne were the Patriots’ top two wideouts on Days 1 and 2 of mandatory minicamp, with receiver/running back Ty Montgomery filling the third spot on the depth chart.