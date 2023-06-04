How Kenley Jansen Reacted After Red Sox Dropped Nightcap

The Boston Red Sox were thin on relief pitching during Saturday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it led to manager Alex Cora calling on closer Kenley Jansen twice against the division leaders.

Unfortunately for Jansen and the Red Sox, the second of those appearances was not as successful as the first.

Jansen took the loss in the 4-2 nightcap after allowing two runs on three hits with one walk during the ninth inning. After entering the 2-2 ballgame, Jansen was forced to throw 27 pitches in the final inning, none bigger than a 96 mph cutter that designated hitter Harold Ramirez laced for a two-run double.

“The results are what nobody wants,” Jansen told reporters after the Red Sox split the doubleheader at Fenway Park, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “It sucks. But I thought I threw the ball well. Honestly, I felt great.”

It was the first time in Jansen’s career he earned a decision and a save in a doubleheader. It was only his third time pitching in both games of a doubleheader in his career. He threw 43 pitches total.

“That’s a tough team we played,” Jansen told reporters. “Of course it doesn’t feel great but just got to be accountable of it, keep your chest up, keep your head up and move forward. Keep working hard to get better.”

Jansen impressed in the afternoon contest, an 8-5 win for Boston. The veteran right-hander earned the save after throwing 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes as he struck out the side in the ninth.