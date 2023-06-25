Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Are Clear-Cut Favorites In East

Jay Williams believes the Boston Celtics are the “prohibitive favorite” in the East following the blockbuster three-team trade that acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

The former NBA guard said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday the trade opens up the conversation for what the other teams in the East are doing to get better since the Celtics improved with just the one move.

“I truly think that Porzingis unlocks Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown,” Williams said. “And hear me when I say this and why I think they’re the prohibitive favorite and puts them in pole position in the East.

“Marcus Smart, I think literally was the grit and the grind of this team. He was the heart and the soul. I think Derrick White was the third-best player that we had on the floor toward the end of the regular season and the playoffs, OK. I think now removing Marcus Smart, I know that’s a void for this team, but I think it’s a valuable opportunity.”

.@RealJayWilliams believes Porzingis makes the Celtics the best team in the East 😯 pic.twitter.com/VAHYNGZPPr — First Take (@FirstTake) June 22, 2023

The opportunity? Simple, it allows Tatum and Brown to lead the team alongside their new teammate.

“If I were the Boston Celtics or Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, I am making sure that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Porzingis; they’re working out the entire summer together because I think it’s an opportunity for them to step into an opportunity to own what it takes to lead an actual team,” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t think Smart was a bad player for Boston, but his role on the court took away from the other players.

“I actually think they differed in moments of toughness to the likes of Marcus Smart,” Williams explained. “And I think in order for this team to take the next step, Jayson Tatum has to be that guy. Jaylen Brown has to be that guy, and not by scoring points.

“… I think that’s the next iteration of who we need to see leadership-wise from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And now not having Marcus Smart on this team, … they have to step into that role, and I think they will.”