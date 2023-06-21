Kristie Mewis has experienced multiple ups and downs in her international career, but she was named to her first FIFA Women’s World Cup team Wednesday.

Mewis and her Gotham FC teammates Lynn Williams and Kelley O’Hara appeared on “TODAY” and were announced as the first three members of the United States team that will compete in Australia and New Zealand. Mewis will wear the No. 22 jersey.

“It feels really good. I’m so excited,” the Hanson, Mass. native said of her call-up, per “TODAY” video. “I’m obviously excited to have these two with me. They’ve been my rock through this whole journey. I’m really excited.”

Mewis suffered multiple injuries throughout her 10-year career, including an ACL tear in 2018. She made her return to the U.S. national team in 2019 after a five-year absence and has been a consistent contributor under manager Vlatko Andonovski.

The rest of the 23-player roster was announced Wednesday. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were named to their fourth World Cup, and veteran Julie Ertz made the cut. Bridgeport, Conn. native Alyssa Naeher will be the team’s starting goalkeeper for the tournament.

Rapinoe, who turns 38 on July 5, is the oldest player on the squad, and Angel City FC forward Alyssa Thompson is the youngest at 18.

The team will be without multiple key players like captain Becky Sauerbrunn due to a foot injury. Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario and Kristie Mewis’ younger sister Sam Mewis also are sidelined due to knee injuries.

The United States hopes to become the first team in Women’s World Cup history to win three straight titles. The U.S. begin its path to a three-peat in its Group E opener against Vietnam on July 21 at Eden Park.