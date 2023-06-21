NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Had Trade Talks With This Team

The phone lines in the Celtics front office apparently have been very active in recent weeks.

Boston has been no stranger to trade rumors since the home stretch of the 2022-23 NBA season. While the Celtics seemingly weren’t in the mix for Bradley Beal, the organization appears to be looking into a variety of potential deals, including a possible move-up in Thursday’s draft.

In a column published Tuesday, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor added to the stockpile of noteworthy Celtics reports. The plugged-in league insider revealed Boston is among the teams that have held trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks, who are “willing to trade anyone but Trae (Young).”

If the Celtics are, indeed, trying to pluck from the Hawks’ roster, one has to imagine they have their eyes on either John Collins or Clint Capela. Boston does not need any more guards — it might actually be looking to trade away a member of its backcourt — and either player could help Brad Stevens and company round out their roster.

Neither player would be a one-season rental for the Celtics either. Capela is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign, while Collins has two more seasons on his deal plus a player option for 2025-26. Neither big man likely is bound for All-Star nods, but either could help Boston improve nonetheless.