NBA Rumors: Former Celtics Forward To Workout For West Contender

Jabari Parker is looking to revive his NBA career once again, but it doesn’t look like it will come with the Boston Celtics.

The former Celtics forward didn’t play in the NBA this past season, but is looking to catch on with a Western Conference power in the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are hosting a workout for Parker, Stanley Johnson, Chasson Randle and Quinndary Weatherspoon on Wednesday, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Parker has bounced around the league ever since the Milwaukee Bucks drafted him at No. 2 overall out of Duke in the 2014 NBA Draft. Injuries have derailed the career of the 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, who is still only 28 years old.

Parker has played for six teams in his eight-year NBA career, including a season-plus stint with the Celtics. His appearance with Boston was Parker’s last showing in the NBA. An end of the bench piece for the Celtics, Parker averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12 games with Boston during the 2021-22 season.

Parker now is trying to land with a Suns team that is one of the favorites to come out of the West. Phoenix is looking for cheap talent, especially after acquiring Bradley Beal via trade already this offseason. Between Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Suns have roughly $162.8 million devoted to those four players for next season.

That makes finding players who will take a league minimum salary a necessity for the Suns. And this might be Parker’s best chance to get back in the NBA, and perhaps even win a ring.