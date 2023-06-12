Nick Wright Fires Shot At Patriots Amid DeAndre Hopkins Free Agency Rumors

Nick Wright isn’t high on the New England Patriots’ chances of succeeding in 2023.

So, when DeAndre Hopkins’ upcoming free agency visit to Foxboro was discussed last week on FS1’s “First Things First,” Wright couldn’t help but downplay the possibility of Nuk actually signing with New England.

“Can I give the counterproposal if I were literally any other team trying to sign him,” Wright said last Friday, after co-host Kevin Wildes offered a pitch the Patriots could use to lure the wide receiver to New England. “I would just be like, ‘Hey, D-Hop. You’ve had a wildly successful career, except for one thing: Playoffs. How do you stack up to your peers?’ “

"The only thing missing from DeAndre Hopkins is that iconic postseason run. Wouldn't you want to go somewhere where you aren't, you know, terrible?"



Wright then presented a list of NFL receivers who reached 10,000 receiving yards by age 30 — a group Hopkins, now 31, is part of — to highlight the five-time Pro Bowl selection’s lack of postseason success. Hopkins appeared in six playoff games in his first 10 seasons, all with the Houston Texans before a 2020 trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots could offer Hopkins, a free agent following his recent release from Arizona, a chance to return to the NFL playoffs. New England is projected to finish in last place in the AFC East this season, though, as the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins all look like legitimate AFC contenders. And that’s something Wright believes Hopkins should consider while navigating the open market.

Saying the Patriots are going to be “terrible” might be a little strong. But FanDuel Sportsbook had New England’s win total set at 7.5 as of Monday night, so it’s not farfetched to think the Patriots will struggle in 2023. A lot depends on the development of quarterback Mac Jones with Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

Perhaps Hopkins ultimately will turn down Bill Belichick in favor of one of his former standout players, Mike Vrabel, now head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins visited the Titans on Monday.

“If you’re DeAndre Hopkins, what is the massive allure of New England versus Tennessee,” Wright asked Monday. “What is it?”