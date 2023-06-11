Novak Djokovic Wins French Open, Secures 23rd Grand Slam Title

Novak Djokovic achieved a longtime goal with Sunday?s French Open win.

With his victory at Roland-Garros, the 36-year-old surpassed Rafael Nadal (22), Roger Federer (20) and every other male tennis player for the most Grand Slam titles in history. Djokovic tied retired female tennis great Serena Williams with 23 Grand Slams and trails only Margaret Court (24).

Djokovic faced off against Casper Ruud at Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, coming out on top in a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 win in over three hours of play.

“Another day, another record for you,” Ruud told reporters, according to ESPN during the postmatch ceremony. “Another day you write tennis history. Just tough to explain how incredible it is and what an inspiration you are.”

Sunday’s triumph marked Djokovic’s third French Open title after he won the tournament in 2016 and 2021. His other 20 Grand Slam singles stem from 10 at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open. This latest win makes him the only male with at least three titles from each of the four major events.

“A Grand Slam is a Grand Slam — four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sport, tennis. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win, 23 times, Grand Slams,” Djokovic told reporters, as reported by ESPN. “It’s an incredible, incredible feeling.”

With this win, Djokovic made the case to be considered the greatest tennis player ever. He has had quite the career and will pursue his next title with hopes to tie Court with 24 at Wimbledon starting July 3.