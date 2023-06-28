Patriots Linebacker Visits Frankfurt In Anticipation Of Germany Game

The NFL Players Association sent out a group to tour Frankfurt in anticipation of regular season games in Germany, and Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was part of that contingent.

New England will play the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park for a Week 10 matchup. This will be the first international game for the Patriots since the 2017 season.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will play the week prior, and tickets for that game were sold out within 15 minutes, according to NBC Sports on Tuesday, which showed the level of excitement German fans have for NFL games in the country.

Uche was part of a group of players, which included German Colts linebacker Marcel Dabo, that toured Deutsche Bank Park.

“The stadium is just amazing,” Uche said, per video from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt posted Monday. “It’s like a coliseum-type of vibe. Some people call us modern-day gladiators, so it’s going to be a great game, man. Looking forward to it. Looking forward to the culture, the different fans, a loud environment.”

It’s extremely early for any wagers, but the Patriots did open as a favorite against the Colts. However, it’s probably not wise to place a bet for a Week 10 game before training camp begins.

This likely won’t be the last time the NFL goes to Germany, and the league has more plans to play outside of the United States, so it wouldn’t be surprising if New England plays in another international game in the future.