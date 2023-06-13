FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots enjoyed slightly better attendance for Day 2 of their mandatory minicamp.

The top headline is the return of offensive tackle Trent Brown, who missed Monday’s opener due to a reported travel issue. That absence, along with his absences during voluntary organized team activities, led some to wonder whether Brown would hold out over a contract dispute. Perhaps Brown does want a new deal, but his presence Tuesday morning should alleviate some concerns.

On the downside, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton both missed practice after being absent Monday. Thornton also sat out the final two OTA practices open to reporters, whereas Smith-Schuster has been sidelined since the start of spring practices. Both players reportedly are dealing with injuries.

Here’s the full absence list for Tuesday’s Patriots minicamp practice:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Kayshon Boutte

DT Lawrence Guy

DB Quandre Mosely

OL Mike Onwenu

DL Keion white

DL Justice Tavai

Onwenu continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery, while Guy reportedly is holding out over a contract dispute. The reasons for the remaining absences are unclear.

New England is scheduled to practice again Wednesday before going on summer break. The Patriots will start training camp in late July.