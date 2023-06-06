PGA Tour Star Confirms Players Left In Dark About LIV Golf Merger

Count PGA Tour star Collin Morikawa among those who didn’t have any intel on Tuesday’s announcement about the Tour merging with LIV Golf.

Well, at least Morikawa’s social media activity seems to indicate as much.

“I love finding our morning news on Twitter,” the five-time PGA Tour winner tweeted.

He followed up with: “And everyone thought yesterday was the longest day in golf.”

Morikawa’s tweet essentially confirms PGA Tour players were not told about the merger before it was first reported by CNBC and soon confirmed by the Tour. Multiple reporters noted Tuesday morning that players were “shocked” and “disgusted” with how the Tour went about the decision.

Two-time Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes confirmed much of the same.