Despite striking out 17 times, the Boston Red Sox were able to pull out a win Friday night.

Rafael Devers led the Sox offense with a bomb of a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.

Devers’ two-run blast brought him to 60 RBI on the season, tying Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers.

