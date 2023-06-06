Red Sox Admire Admire Kiké Hernández’s Glove Work In Loss To Rays

It’s been a difficult transition into an everyday shortstop for the Boston Red Sox this season for Kiké Hernández, committing a league-leading 13 errors.

But after playing there exclusively over the last month-plus, the Red Sox decided to move Hernández to the outfield for Monday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays and he showed he certainly hasn’t lost his defensive touch in center.

Hernández made a highlight-reel grab in the top of the second inning to rob Rays left fielder Luke Raley as Hernández leapt at the wall in right-center to take away a two-run home run.

The terrific defensive play drew some obvious celebration on the mound from starting pitcher Brayan Bello, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora also marveled at Hernández’s glove work after not having played in center field at Fenway Park since April 16.

“I was talking to (bench coach) Ramón Vázquez about it, if I played 25 days in a row at shortstop and they told me to play center and I’d do that, I’ll retire. I’ll be like, ‘Wow, this is awesome,'” Cora told reporters following the 4-1 defeat, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’s so good and that’s why he’s important for us. Obviously, it didn’t work the way we wanted to, but I think defensively he did an outstanding job in center.”

Hernández, who went 0-for-4 at the plate in Boston’s third straight loss, wasn’t done with just that stellar web gem. He got the better of Raley again in the top of the sixth inning when he came on to make a sliding grab to prevent a base hit. Hernández’s defense proved infectious, too, as Alex Verdugo also robbed a home run near Pesky’s Pole in the top of the third.

Hernández exceling defensively in the outfield after nearly a two-month layoff from playing on the grass didn’t shock longtime teammate Justin Turner in the slightest.