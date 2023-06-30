Superb plate discipline highlights the many tools highly touted Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony possesses.

But now Anthony, who turned 19 years old in May, is adding power to his prospect profile and it has seemingly come out of nowhere.

After being promoted to High-A Greenville just over two weeks ago, Anthony has experienced a power surge for the first time in his professional baseball career. Anthony smacked his fifth home run in 12 games Wednesday night. It’s an eye-popping amount, especially when the left-handed hitting outfielder hit just one home run in 62 minor league games before getting promoted.

Anthony, the No. 9 prospect in the Red Sox farm system according to MLB Pipeline, started crushing baseballs out of the ballpark almost immediately upon joining Greenville. In just his second game with the Drive, Anthony blasted a solo shot that traveled over 400 feet.

While Anthony, who the Red Sox drafted in the second round of last year’s Major League Baseball draft, is showcasing more power than he ever has, that plate discipline he is known for is still present as well. In his first 12 games with Greenville, he has walked nearly as many times as he struck out — he displayed that trait as well with Single-A Salem — by forcing 11 base on balls and fanning 13 times.

Anthony’s home run streak didn’t continue Thursday, but he still delivered at the plate with a 2-for-5 performance from the leadoff spot with two RBIs. He’s now hitting .313 with Greenville to go with those five home runs and 12 RBIs.