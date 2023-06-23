Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Can Boston Zap Overbearing Injury Bug?

The Red Sox caught fire (again) over the past week.

Then, those flames (again) were extinguished, leaving Boston stuck in its continued quest to find both consistency and an identity this season.

The Red Sox followed a sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park with back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Boston’s six-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Wednesday night, though, when Minnesota overcame a late-game comeback to prevail in extra innings. Twins starter Joe Ryan then blanked the Red Sox with a complete-game victory Thursday.

Now, the Red Sox travel to the Windy City for a date with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In theory, the three-game series presents an opportunity for Boston to make up ground in the American League wild-card race, as Chicago is in the midst of a tough season. But as we’ve learned, these Red Sox are unpredictable.

Hot one day, cold the next.

Red Sox odds (June 23)*

To win World Series: +6500

To win American League: +4000

To win AL East: +150000

There’s been a sizable shift in Boston’s odds to win the World Series and the American League, suggesting oddsmakers took notice of the Red Sox’s recent hot stretch, even if they’re not totally sold on its sustainability. Last week, the Red Sox were +13000 to win the Fall Classic and +6000 to emerge from the AL.

The Red Sox now have the same World Series odds as the Seattle Mariners, right behind the Milwaukee Brewers (+5000) and just ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals (+7500).

Boston’s odds to win the AL sit between the Guardians (+3000) and the White Sox (+12000).

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Probable pitchers

— Friday, June 23 (8:10 p.m. ET at White Sox): Brayan Bello, RHP (4-4, 3.49 ERA) vs. Lucas Giolito, RHP (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

— Saturday, June 24 (4:10 p.m. ET at White Sox): James Paxton, LHP (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. Lance Lynn, RHP (4-8, 6.51 ERA)

— Sunday, June 25 (2:10 p.m. ET at White Sox): Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-3, 3.74 ERA) vs. TBD

Storylines to watch

1. Can Red Sox zap injury bug?

The Red Sox are down two starting pitchers, with Chris Sale sidelined due to shoulder inflammation and Tanner Houck requiring surgery after a line drive to the face. Their bullpen isn’t fully stocked, either. And the middle infield continues to be a revolving door. Sprinkle in Reese McGuire’s strained oblique, which throws a wrench into the catching plans, and it’s fair to wonder if/when the injury bug will stop biting.

2. Welcome back, Bobby Dalbec

Dalbec has been on an absolute tear at Triple-A Worcester, launching 18 home runs and posting a 1.051 OPS in 54 games with the WooSox this season. He now returns to Boston with Pablo Reyes landing on the IL. So, the question becomes: Can Bobby D make good on his latest big-league opportunity?

3. Is this the real Triston Casas?

It hasn’t been a smooth season for Casas. But the 23-year-old first baseman has turned a corner in June, offering hope he could develop into the long-term solution the Red Sox envisioned while he worked his way up as a highly touted prospect. Casas enters the weekend batting .333 (10-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .945 OPS over his last eight games. He’s making hard contact — 80th percentile in average exit velocity this season — and controlling the strike zone, two hallmarks of his game coming up through the minors.