Reese McGuire on Wednesday night became the latest Red Sox player to be bitten by the injury bug.

McGuire injured his right oblique muscle in the sixth inning of Boston’s eventual 5-4, extra-innings loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The veteran catcher suffered the injury on a swing-and-miss and was forced to exit the game before his at-bat concluded. McGuire had both hands on his head as he walked toward Boston’s dugout, a sign the injury was on the side of serious.

Shortly after the Red Sox’s win streak was halted at six games, McGuire pulled back the curtain on what went down.

“I think it was either during the swing or at the end point of the swing, I felt it grab and tighten up,” McGuire told reporters, per MassLive. “Definitely my oblique.

“We’ve talked to the doctor but didn’t get any imaging or anything, so we’ll probably end up doing that tomorrow and just let it chill out tonight. I kind of felt it and wanted it not to be true. I knew what I felt, so at that point, I knew I was going to be missing a little bit of time. It sucks.”

McGuire, who told reporters he expects to miss “a few weeks,” noted he suffered a similar injury in 2016, two years before he broke into the big leagues. With the 28-year-old likely bound for the injured list, the Red Sox are expected to call up catcher Caleb Hamilton from Triple-A, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.