The Boston Red Sox fell to the Minnesota Twins, 5-4, in a walk-off loss, ending their win streak on Wednesday night at Target Field.

The Red Sox dropped to 39-36 while the Twins improved to 37-38.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offensive firepower underwent a shortage, putting an end to its six-game winning streak.

Having their way for the first two games in Minnesota, the Red Sox weren’t able to put together a blowout victory and force the Twins to pitch one of their position players this go-around. Instead, Boston’s lineup struggled throughout the night, playing catch-up, but falling short.

After striking out just five times on Tuesday night, the Red Sox were struck out 11 times by Minnesota pitching, never able to re-grab the lead after the first inning. And being unable to rediscover that same level of offensive firepower that recorded 44 runs through a five-game stretch.

Boston finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position, spoiling a baker’s dozen of opportunities to attack the scoreboard.

Minnesota put together a walk-off rally in the 10th inning after the Red Sox intentionally walked Christian Vázquez, which was followed by a game-deciding single from Kyle Farmer two hitters after.

It was Boston’s first walk-off loss of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Farmer sent the game into a final score, going 1-for-2 with the walk-off single off Red Sox relief pitcher Kaleb Ort.

— Turner had the biggest swing of the night, delivering a solo home run and finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Boston. His 447-foot moonshot knotted the game up at 2-2 in the third inning, raising his season total to 11.

— Twins outfielder Max Kepler went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. He’s hitting .389 with three home runs, two doubles and five RBIs in five games played against Boston this season.

WAGER WATCH

