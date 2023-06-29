Boston Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez will take a brief trip to the injured list.

While down in Triple-A playing for the Worcester WooSox, Valdez was placed on the seven-day injured list — retroactive to June 27 — as a result of left thumb inflammation, according to MiLB transaction log.

Valdez made the sudden jump to the big leagues this season while the Red Sox awaited the return of second baseman Christian Arroyo, sticking around for 33 games, which included one previous demotion to Triple-A.

Yet, while playing for the WooSox, Valdez has made the most of his opportunities.

The left-hand-hitting infielder has batted .231 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in Triple-A this season. He hit .234 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his first taste of big league action.

Having shown signs of promise at the plate, which caught the eye of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Valdez does have room for improvement, particularly on the defensive side of the diamond.

“It was a good first impression,” Cora said upon Valdez’s demotion. “… We were very pleased with the way he went about his business and now it’s just a matter of keep working down there, especially on the defensive side. That’s very important.”

The WooSox removed Valdez from a game early last week during the third inning after initially jamming his thumb.