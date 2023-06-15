Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton reflected on being the only Canadian player to ever throw a no-hitter in Canada.

This special moment took place against the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2018 when the now-Red Sox left-hander played for the Seattle Mariners. Paxton threw just 99 pitches in the history-making performance.

“That was an awesome moment, crazy moment. It was a crazy game,” Paxton told Tom Caron on an episode of the “TC & Company Podcast” released Thursday. “Honestly the defense was amazing. I remember saying after that game, it was more of a team no-hitter than just me. I felt like I pitched better the game before.

“They were making amazing plays out there behind me. I just had a lot of fun out there with those guys,” Paxton added. “What an experience doing it in Canada.”

He gave most of the credit to the Mariners’ defense but is still proud of himself for not just throwing a no-hitter, but being the first to do so in such fashion.

The 34-year-old made his debut for Boston on May 12 after returning from Tommy John surgery. Paxton left listeners with this, “We can’t promise you results, but I can tell you this team is going to give it everything they’ve got every day out there.”