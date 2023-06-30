Reliving Red Sox Past: Top Moments From 2013 Season’s First Half

The Boston Red Sox had one of the most memorable postseason runs in Major League Baseball history in 2013.

That postseason run will never be forgotten, as David Ortiz, Shane Victorino, Koji Uehara, Jonny Gomes and company’s heroics are that of legend, but what about all the stuff before that?

The first half of that Red Sox season was special. Not only did Boston have to deal with the aftermath of the marathon bombing, but they proved to everyone that they were a legitimate World Series contender.

Here are some of the best moments from that first half.

The Bearded Brothers

The most memorable thing about the 2013 squad was their obsession with facial hair. They all had it, with a pair of Red Sox newcomers kicking off the trend in spring training.

Gomes showed up scruffy to spring training, with Mike Napoli and Dustin Pedroia both catching on and deciding to grow beards of their own. In the following months, the likes of Ortiz, Mike Carp, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, David Ross and Ryan Dempster all caught on and grew some of their own. It was a story that captured attention in October but began in March.

This Is Our (Expletive) City

There’s no question as to what the most impactful moment was in the 2013 season.

You’ve heard it roughly one million times so we’ll spare you the details, but Ortiz’s ability to galvanize an entire city with a few words is something that will never be forgotten in and around Boston.

Boston, This One’s For You

If Ortiz’s speech was the most impactful moment of the season, this is a close second.

Nava will forever be a Red Sox legend thanks to this one, very big swing.

Signs Of The Future

The 2013 version of the Red Sox are well remembered for being a veteran bunch. There were a few signs of future on that ball club, as well, with multiple 2018 World Series contributors making their Boston debuts early in 2013. Jackie Bradley Jr. arrived on April 1, while the likes of Brock Holt, Brandon Workman and Xander Bogaerts all followed suit.

Trouncing Texas

Who doesn’t love runs?

The Red Sox scored 17 runs in a June contest against the Texas Rangers, with Bradley Jr., Carp, Saltalamacchia and Stephen Drew all going deep in the win. Napoli was the only starter to not record a hit, while Nava went 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot.

Opening Day Rivalry Win

It’s always fun to beat the New York Yankees, but there isn’t much better than starting a season off that way.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees, 8-2, on April 1. Boston registered 13 hits against the likes of CC Sabathia and Joba Chamberlain, while Jon Lester put together five strong innings against former and future Red Sox champions Kevin Youkilis and Eduardo Nunez.